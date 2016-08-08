Jeremy Albrecht and Coy Gibbs on JGR and Factory Suzuki in 2018

While in North Carolina for the 2018 RM-Z450 launch and first ride at the JGR MX facility, Suzuki sprung some news that we were expecting to hear...as JGR has been announced as the official factory 450 and 250 effort for the yellow machines heading forward. While we had a spare minute after the bike presentation, we snagged team manager Jeremy Albrecht and mast of all things JGR, Coy Gibbs, to chat about the opportunity.