Jeffrey Herlings: 'The track here was absolutely amazing...' 1

That's funny, that's what we thought about Jeffrey's ride in the second moto, where he came back from dead last after a crash to win.

  • moto9

    8/27/2017 7:26 AM

    By his post race interview he came here to make a point....and he did just that.
    He was certainly on another level.

