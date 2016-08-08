Zach Osborne: 'I'm not really a turn it down a notch kind of guy...'

Zach Osborne had already wrapped up the championship by the time we got to Ironman Raceway, but that doesn't mean he still wasn't battling for the win. Listen in on him, plus Adam Cianciarulo, and Colt Nichols in the post-race chat.

Credit: GuyB

