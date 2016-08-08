First Look: 2018 Fox Motocross Line

Take a listen as Fox's Mark Finley and Vital MX's Michael Lindsay explore the 2018 Fox lineup. Mostly, we dig deeper into the new V3's magnetic visor system...how long they've been working on it and what other safety improvements were made. Beyond that, we chat about the new Flex Air gear and the new 180 boot. To see a few more peeks at the line, ahead of its August 1st debut, scroll below.

Some of the latest Fox 360 line.

Mark Finley walks us through the 2018 press launch.

A version of this red and white Instinct was run during Supercross and after a few small tweaks, it's been added to the regular's list for 2018.

Along with these light grey and gum...and the new black/whites in the corner.

Ricky Carmichael talks about his involvement in the 180 boot development.