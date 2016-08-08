Eli Tomac: "There was a point where I was a little bit worried..." 5

Get nuggets like that, plus plenty of others, as you listen in to the 450 post-race press conference with Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, and Josh Grant.

  • celebrater

    5/21/2017 3:48 PM

    Tomac lost my respect at Las Vegas ... dirty rider.

  • KDXGarage

    5/21/2017 5:26 PM

    dirty?

    go back to your safe space

  • KDXGarage

    5/21/2017 11:13 AM

    Use some NBC Gold Pass money to buy a third microphone??

  • scooterwhipmoore

    5/21/2017 9:29 AM

    Was That Top Jimmy?

  • GD2

    5/21/2017 3:30 PM

    Yes.

