Eli Tomac: 'I don't know who was next to me, but they flinched...'

Eli Tomac rode an amazing race in Salt Lake City to come through the pack for yet another win, and to take the lead in the 450 title chase with two races remaining. Listen in to Eli and Ryan Dungey talk about the 450 main and their title chase.

Credit: GuyB

