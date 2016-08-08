Dean Wilson: "I feel like this is a big reward for me." 2

Dean Wilson nabbed a fifth-place finish at Arlington, in his second race on the Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna team.

Credit: GuyB
2 comments

  • chad_111

    2/12/2017 3:19 PM

    Good job Dean, you can tell it really means a lot to him to break the top 5 and have the opportunity to be on a factory ride again.

  • Helder

    2/12/2017 2:09 PM

    Well done Deano!

