Dean Wilson: "I feel like this is a big reward for me." 2
Credit: GuyB
Create New Tag
GuyB's videos 0 of 1564 « Previous Next »
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jason Anderson: 'When I got hit the first time I felt my arm like pop...'
-
Dean Wilson: 'At some point I kind of did feel like I hit rock bottom.'
-
-
-
-
Ryan Dungey: "Nobody handed me anything. There was no crown."
-
-
-
Justin Hill: "I came from that far back and almost won the thing, what happens if I can get out there and not mess with all those guys?"
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2 comments
chad_111
2/12/2017 3:19 PM
Good job Dean, you can tell it really means a lot to him to break the top 5 and have the opportunity to be on a factory ride again.
Helder
2/12/2017 2:09 PM
Well done Deano!