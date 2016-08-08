Dean Wilson: 'At some point I kind of did feel like I hit rock bottom.'

With support from a lot of friends, Dean Wilson took a chance on himself and raced the first four rounds of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season on some loaner Yamahas. It paid off, with a ride on the Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna squad. It was a rapid change as he got ready for this week's action.

Credit: GuyB
