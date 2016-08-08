Eli Tomac; 'I honestly couldn't believe who it was.' 6
Credit: GuyB
Related: Daytona Daytona Supercross by Honda Eli Tomac Jason Anderson Jeremy Martin Supercross 2017 Winners' Circle
Daytona Daytona Supercross by Honda Eli Tomac Jason Anderson Jeremy Martin Supercross 2017 Winners' Circle
Create New Tag
GuyB's videos 0 of 1579 « Previous Next »
-
-
-
Broc Tickle: 'I came into Anaheim believing I could be top five.'
-
Joey Savatgy: 'Stupid mistakes happen, and that's when you have a bad night.'
-
-
Eli Tomac: 'I did the big quad one or twice, and then backed her down.'
-
-
-
-
Eli Tomac: "I can't back off when I have these two guys sitting next to me."
-
-
-
Minneapolis Pre-Race: Monster Energy Kawasaki and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
-
-
Crashes, Flats, DNFs, and a First-Time 450 Winner in this week's Press Conference Highlights
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jason Anderson: 'When I got hit the first time I felt my arm like pop...'
-
Dean Wilson: 'At some point I kind of did feel like I hit rock bottom.'
-
-
-
-
Ryan Dungey: "Nobody handed me anything. There was no crown."
-
-
6 comments
Phillip_Lamb
3/12/2017 6:24 PM
is this a scene from Lord of the Rings? hey frodo....
Samuel
3/12/2017 5:43 PM
I didn't catch what Anderson said to Jeremy, that made Tomac shake his head.
Samuel
3/12/2017 5:51 PM
j-law 09 i guess
SEE ARE125
3/12/2017 6:15 PM
"Did you feel like JLaw in '09 out there? Almost had it." That's what I caught.
smoothies862
3/12/2017 2:59 PM
el hombre is calling pigeons or ducks with his hands.
ky_savage
3/12/2017 10:38 AM
Why is Martin in the middle? Tomac should be in that spot.