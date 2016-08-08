Eli Tomac; 'I honestly couldn't believe who it was.' 6

Find out who Eli was talking about, and hear from the rest of the top three (Jeremy Martin and Jason Anderson) after their 450 main event at the World Center of Racing, Daytona International Speedway.

Credit: GuyB

6 comments

  • Phillip_Lamb

    3/12/2017 6:24 PM

    is this a scene from Lord of the Rings? hey frodo....

  • Samuel

    3/12/2017 5:43 PM

    I didn't catch what Anderson said to Jeremy, that made Tomac shake his head.

  • Samuel

    3/12/2017 5:51 PM

    j-law 09 i guess

  • SEE ARE125

    3/12/2017 6:15 PM

    "Did you feel like JLaw in '09 out there? Almost had it." That's what I caught.

  • smoothies862

    3/12/2017 2:59 PM

    el hombre is calling pigeons or ducks with his hands.

  • ky_savage

    3/12/2017 10:38 AM

    Why is Martin in the middle? Tomac should be in that spot.

