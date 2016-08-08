Dallas Pre-Race: Trey Canard

Yeah, yeah...we know it's Arlington, not Dallas, but the good news is, Trey Canard is back from the injured list, and will be on the line Saturday.

Credit: GuyB
Arlington Monster Energy Supercross Supercross 2017 Trey Canard
0 comments
