Crashes, Flats, DNFs, and a First-Time 450 Winner in this week's Press Conference Highlights
Credit: GuyB
Related: Aaron Plessinger Austin Forkner Cole Seely Jason Anderson Justin Hill Marvin Musquin Monster Energy Supercross Supercross 2016 Winners' Circle
Aaron Plessinger Austin Forkner Cole Seely Jason Anderson Justin Hill Marvin Musquin Monster Energy Supercross Supercross 2016 Winners' Circle
Create New Tag
GuyB's videos 0 of 1565 « Previous Next »
-
Crashes, Flats, DNFs, and a First-Time 450 Winner in this week's Press Conference Highlights
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jason Anderson: 'When I got hit the first time I felt my arm like pop...'
-
Dean Wilson: 'At some point I kind of did feel like I hit rock bottom.'
-
-
-
-
Ryan Dungey: "Nobody handed me anything. There was no crown."
-
-
-
Justin Hill: "I came from that far back and almost won the thing, what happens if I can get out there and not mess with all those guys?"
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0 comments