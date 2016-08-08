Chad Reed - 'I'm going to race a Husky...probably do it on my own and have fun' 4

We check in with Chad Reed as he prepares to leave the 2017 Red Bull Straight Rhythm, which he missed out on due to an ankle injury on practice day. During our chat, we ask Chad about the banter leading up to the race with Ronnie Mac and Ryan Villopoto, riding two-strokes again...then he drops a bit of info on what he'll be doing in 2018.

Credit: Michael Lindsay
Related: Chad Reed Interview Red Bull Straight Rhythm
Chad Reed Interview Red Bull Straight Rhythm
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
4 comments

  • chateu21

    10/22/2017 10:21 AM

    With Dungey & Canard retirement at KTM I was hoping they would pickup REED & his mechanic "Goose" who both enjoyed working with/for Roger when still at Suzuki in 09?
    FYI whatever you think of REED age all there's other teams picking up much less qualified riders (That NOT Including What REED Already Accomplished)

  • chateu21

    10/22/2017 10:27 AM

    REED really liked a KTM he road while still running TwoTwoMsports so couldn't take the ride do to other sponsors. But since then has complained about how the KTM/Husky turn? Lastly to any of the (Manufacturer Teams) while REED is a SX Only with also only 1or2yrs left, he still can get on the podium & possibly a couple of wins but either way REED will get the bike "Air Time" on TV...

  • deanwhite51

    10/22/2017 5:27 PM

    Reed wanted to ride the KTM but wasn't aloud due to wanting to run Pro Circuit suspension and not WP. So he chose the Honda and Kawi. And if you check his Instagram with the post of his husky. you'll notive he isnt running WP.

  • Johnny Depp

    10/22/2017 8:26 AM

    Scoop! Great interview Chad and Michael.

Feature Videos