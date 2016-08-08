- Home
chateu21
10/22/2017 10:21 AM
With Dungey & Canard retirement at KTM I was hoping they would pickup REED & his mechanic "Goose" who both enjoyed working with/for Roger when still at Suzuki in 09?
FYI whatever you think of REED age all there's other teams picking up much less qualified riders (That NOT Including What REED Already Accomplished)
chateu21
10/22/2017 10:27 AM
REED really liked a KTM he road while still running TwoTwoMsports so couldn't take the ride do to other sponsors. But since then has complained about how the KTM/Husky turn? Lastly to any of the (Manufacturer Teams) while REED is a SX Only with also only 1or2yrs left, he still can get on the podium & possibly a couple of wins but either way REED will get the bike "Air Time" on TV...
deanwhite51
10/22/2017 5:27 PM
Reed wanted to ride the KTM but wasn't aloud due to wanting to run Pro Circuit suspension and not WP. So he chose the Honda and Kawi. And if you check his Instagram with the post of his husky. you'll notive he isnt running WP.
Johnny Depp
10/22/2017 8:26 AM
Scoop! Great interview Chad and Michael.