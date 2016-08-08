Blake Baggett: "It wasn't worth hanging it out there..." 2

At High Point, Blake Baggett grabbed his second straight overall of the season, as well as the red plate as the series points leader. Listen into hear how it went for him, as well as Jason Anderson and Broc Tickle.

Credit: GuyB

2 comments

  • motonation24

    6/19/2017 2:02 AM

    Jab jab

  • Rockinar

    6/18/2017 4:38 PM

    Someone get Broc a fidget spinner.

