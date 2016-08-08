Aldon Baker: My program's tough and very regulated...

- Home
Zach Osborne: This season has come with its own set of challenges...
Justin Bogle: I won't get yelled at too much by RC and Jeanie this week...
Roger DeCoster: "It's pretty cool that we have three guys who are happy to go..."
Jeremy Martin: "Obviously the second moto was just survival..."
Marvin Musquin: "I don't want to look back at what happened..."
Matt Bisceglia: "I want to get some single-digit moto finishes"
Eli: "...you're putting yourself through the meat grinder..."
Joey Savatgy: "When the bike and myself work together as one, it's a lot easier..."
Henry Miller: "People are going to know who I am by the time the year's over."
Zach Osborne: "Maybe if it were someone else I'd have had to take the risk to make the pass..."
Dean Wilson: "It's been six years since I've been at a press conference..."
Eli Tomac: "If we're silencing people, there was only one guy talking..."
Zach Osborne: "It's rare that first, second, and third in the points have a duel like that..."
Jeremy Martin: "Today I made one mistake, and that's what cost me a 1-1 overall."