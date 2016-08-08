AX MEN | Episode 1: The Danger Man

Cedric Soubeyras' Arenacross career has been a roller coaster ride to say the least... and that ain't about to change. The feisty Frenchmen has come within inches of claiming the AX UK crown on two occasions. He's back to give it another shot in 2018. Soubeyras' wild style will most certainly see him become a danger man for the title, but will it be third time lucky for Soub? In this first episode of AX MEN we follow Cedric through round one of the 2018 tour... The 'AX MEN' series will follow and feature a new rider each week in order to get into the minds of these modern day gladiators as they battle it out for the Power Maxed Arenacross crown. Check out https://www.dirtbikerider.com/ for all the latest moto news and updates! Like, Share and Subscribe for more high quality moto content!