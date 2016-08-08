A Taste of Supercross - Chatting with Tim Gajser

We check in with previous MXGP World Champion, Tim Gajser, as he enters the 2017 Monster Energy Cup for his first taste of US Supercross. In our few minutes with Tim, we ask him what he's learned so far in his week of testing, what he thinks of the event, and the chances of seeing him in the US in the future for a full-time gig.

Credit: GuyB
