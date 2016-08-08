Ryan Dungey: 'If you're a lapper you've got to move over.' 2

Things are getting tighter at the top of the 450 class, and Ryan Dungey wasn't impressed with Chad Reed hogging the main line as he was pursuing Eli Tomac. Listen in.

Credit: GuyB

  • VRR7

    4/2/2017 8:21 AM

    The law says if you are a lapper you must hold your line and not do anything erratic ! IE not move over. I think the reason for this is leaders coming through have got caught out by lappers moving over but inadvertently getting tangled with the lapper so the rule of thumb is just hold your line and let the leaders who have the best view of the situation chose how they wants to overtake.

  • M_Faraone38

    4/2/2017 9:26 AM

    Read the rule again!! The rule clearly stats the lapper has to get out of the fast line and then hold his line! So yes moving over or getting your old ass out of the way is implied! That's why they're asking if Reed should receive a penalty!

