Malcolm Stewart: 'We just kind of fell apart in the main event.'
Jordon Smith: 'A week ago I was just thinking about winning...'
Ryan Dungey: 'It upset me a lot, to the point where I hated the sport.'
Adam Cianciarulo: 'I have a long fuse, but when it gets lit...'
Broc Tickle: 'I came into Anaheim believing I could be top five.'
Joey Savatgy: 'Stupid mistakes happen, and that's when you have a bad night.'
Eli Tomac: 'I did the big quad one or twice, and then backed her down.'
Eli Tomac: "I can't back off when I have these two guys sitting next to me."
Minneapolis Pre-Race: Monster Energy Kawasaki and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Crashes, Flats, DNFs, and a First-Time 450 Winner in this week's Press Conference Highlights
VRR7
4/2/2017 8:21 AM
The law says if you are a lapper you must hold your line and not do anything erratic ! IE not move over. I think the reason for this is leaders coming through have got caught out by lappers moving over but inadvertently getting tangled with the lapper so the rule of thumb is just hold your line and let the leaders who have the best view of the situation chose how they wants to overtake.
M_Faraone38
4/2/2017 9:26 AM
Read the rule again!! The rule clearly stats the lapper has to get out of the fast line and then hold his line! So yes moving over or getting your old ass out of the way is implied! That's why they're asking if Reed should receive a penalty!