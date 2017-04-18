Product Main Tools & Tool Bags Works Connection Works Connection Tools & Tool Bags

Works Connection CRF EZ Oil Drain System for 2017 CRF450R / CRF450RX

Views:
Works Connection CRF EZ Oil Drain System for 2017 CRF450R / CRF450RX 24-100 (12)
C70_24_100_12 C70_24_100_2 C70_24_100_6 C70_24_100_1_2_3_4_steps
Related: Works Connection
Works Connection
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Compare to other Tools & Tool Bags

Specifications
Product Works Connection CRF EZ Oil Drain System for 2017 CRF450R / CRF450RX
Type Tool
Features Performing an oil change on the 2017 Honda CRF450R or CRF450RX can be a challenge to complete without making a mess of things due to the large diameter of the oil drain plug. The Works Connection CRF EZ Oil Drain System meets this challenge head on with its simple to use adaptor/hose/clamp design. Just lay the CRF over with the throttle end of the handlebars on a bike stand, remove the oil drain plug, thread the oil drain system into the oil drain hole and stand the CRF back up. And with drain pan positioned below the engine, release the tension on the drain clip to allow engine oil to drain. Quick, simple and clean!
Construction CNC’d 6061 T-6 aluminum adaptor body
Miscellaneous · Knurled grip and Buna O-ring for tool-less sealing
· High-Temp Silicone hose
· Ergonomic start/stop clamp
· End caps for thread protection and clean storage
· For use on 2017 CRF450R and CRF450RX
· Engineered, manufactured, and assembled in the USA
Price $37.95
More Info

Contact your retailer or visit www.worksconnection.com

Check out an installation/use video here: https://www.youtube.com/embed/lweMlItBwZQ
Review This Product