Works Connection CRF EZ Oil Drain System for 2017 CRF450R / CRF450RX

Features

Performing an oil change on the 2017 Honda CRF450R or CRF450RX can be a challenge to complete without making a mess of things due to the large diameter of the oil drain plug. The Works Connection CRF EZ Oil Drain System meets this challenge head on with its simple to use adaptor/hose/clamp design. Just lay the CRF over with the throttle end of the handlebars on a bike stand, remove the oil drain plug, thread the oil drain system into the oil drain hole and stand the CRF back up. And with drain pan positioned below the engine, release the tension on the drain clip to allow engine oil to drain. Quick, simple and clean!