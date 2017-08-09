2018 KTM 350 SX-F

To some, the KTM 350 SX-F may seem like the machine of a cult following...but in truth, it's KTM's highest selling motocross model in the US as of late. Heck, they move more of these bikes than any single Japanese manufacturer sells 450 moto-models here, that's a decent chunk! Still people question the bikes existence and question what they're like to ride. So as we do year-after-year, we're hear to tell you about the latest model and mostly explain what advantages the bike actually offers.