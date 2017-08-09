Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes KTM KTM Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2018 KTM 350 SX-F

Views:
2018 KTM 350 SX-F 350productright
Related: KTM
KTM
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Compare to other Bikes

First Impressions: 2018 KTM 350 SX-F

Vital Review

To some, the KTM 350 SX-F may seem like the machine of a cult following...but in truth, it's KTM's highest selling motocross model in the US as of late. Heck, they move more of these bikes than any single Japanese manufacturer sells 450 moto-models here, that's a decent chunk! Still people question the bikes existence and question what they're like to ride. So as we do year-after-year, we're hear to tell you about the latest model and mostly explain what advantages the bike actually offers.

To some, the KTM 350 SX-F may seem like the machine of a cult following...but in truth, it's KTM's highest selling motocross model in the US as of late. Heck, they move more of these bikes than any single Japanese manufacturer sells 450 moto-models here, that's a decent chunk! Still people question the bikes existence and question what they're like to ride. So as we do year-after-year, we're hear to tell you about the latest model and mostly explain what advantages the bike actually offers.

Rate review: 0 Up Down
2 comments
Add comment
Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 368 50 1929 466 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 328 7593 1 486 85 25

Specifications
Product KTM 350 SX-F
Model Year 2018
Engine Size 350cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 349.7 cm³
Bore x Stroke 88 mm/57.5 mm
Compression Ratio
Fuel System Keihin EMS
Ignition
Transmission 5-speed, Wet, CSS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics
Final Drive
Suspension Front WP-USD, AER 48, Ø 48 mm - 12.2 inch
Suspension Rear WP shock absorber with linkage - 11.81 inch
Brakes Front 260 mm
Brakes Rear 220 mm
Tires Front
Tires Rear
Overall Length
Overall Width
Overall Height
Seat Height 37.5 in.
Wheelbase
Ground Clearance
Rake/Trail 63.9 °
Fuel Capacity 1.85 US gal
Curb Weight 220.02 lbs. without fuel/ 232 lbs. with fuel
Features
Miscellaneous
Price N/A
More Info
Review This Product