Check out the action from on the track and around the pits at the 2017 MXGP of USA at WW Ranch. Swipe or click through to see more shots of the 2018 Honda CRF250R and other GP goodies.
Credit: David Bulmer
1455
ayearinmx
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1455/avatar/c50_1455_45f335a5f0951.jpg?1294179005
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ayearinmx,1455/all
03/05/07
1
22
287
54
1985
1
Vital MX Pit Bits: 2017 MXGP of the USA 0 of 35 « Previous Next »
Mm471
9/5/2017 9:31 AM
Same issue can't change slides-iphone
DimitrieSep
9/5/2017 9:08 AM
Slide function doesnt work, i'm stuck in the first pic
ML512
9/5/2017 9:28 AM
What device are you on?
tyler285
9/5/2017 9:31 AM
I'm on an iPhone and it doesn't work for me either. The next button not the slide feature
colintrax
9/5/2017 9:46 AM
Not working on my android.
Jay Moto
9/5/2017 9:31 AM
Me too
ML512
9/5/2017 9:48 AM
We're on it folks, in the meantime I found a work around on my iPhone. Scroll to the bottom of the page and you'll see the option of version: desktop and mobile. If you click desktop it'll reload the page in the desktop version and you'll be able to view the gallery. It's not as sleek as the mobile version but it'll get the job done for now.
ML512
9/5/2017 1:00 PM
Should be working now.