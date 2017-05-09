Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2017 MXGP of USA - 2018 CRF250R 8

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2017 MXGP of USA - 2018 CRF250R - ayearinmx - Motocross Pictures - Vital MX

Check out the action from on the track and around the pits at the 2017 MXGP of USA at WW Ranch. Swipe or click through to see more shots of the 2018 Honda CRF250R and other GP goodies.

Credit: David Bulmer
8 comments

  • Mm471

    9/5/2017 9:31 AM

    Same issue can't change slides-iphone

  • DimitrieSep

    9/5/2017 9:08 AM

    Slide function doesnt work, i'm stuck in the first pic

  • ML512

    9/5/2017 9:28 AM

    What device are you on?

  • tyler285

    9/5/2017 9:31 AM

    I'm on an iPhone and it doesn't work for me either. The next button not the slide feature

  • colintrax

    9/5/2017 9:46 AM

    Not working on my android.

  • Jay Moto

    9/5/2017 9:31 AM

    Me too

  • ML512

    9/5/2017 9:48 AM

    We're on it folks, in the meantime I found a work around on my iPhone. Scroll to the bottom of the page and you'll see the option of version: desktop and mobile. If you click desktop it'll reload the page in the desktop version and you'll be able to view the gallery. It's not as sleek as the mobile version but it'll get the job done for now.

  • ML512

    9/5/2017 1:00 PM

    Should be working now.