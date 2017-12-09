Vital MX Pit Bits: 2017 MXGP of Netherlands - 2018 Honda CRF250RW

Dive in to check out some racing action from the man-made sand track at the Assen circuit, along with a deeper look into the 2018 Honda CRF250RW, some suspension goodies from different teams, a comparison of Suzuki World MX2's bikes, and more.
Credit: Jeffrey Beerdsen
1455
ayearinmx
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1455/avatar/c50_1455_45f335a5f0951.jpg?1294179005
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ayearinmx,1455/all
03/05/07
1
22
333
54
1987
1
Vital MX Pit Bits: 2017 MXGP of the Netherlands 0 of 49 « Previous Next »