Winners' Circle: Tim Gajser 'The Goal Now is to go to Monster Cup'

​We check in with defending MXGP World Champion, Tim Gajser, after a hard fought battle with Antonio Cairoli in Trentino. While Gajser did finish runner-up to Cairoli on the day, he's still got a healthy lead on the 2017 championship and chats with us about not only how the year is moving forward...but also gives us a hint on when we will see him in the US again.