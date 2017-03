​Check in with Shaun Simpson after he was declared the MXGP winner in Indonesia after laying down an impressive first moto in the mud and slop, before the second moto was actually cancelled due to the conditions.

​We check in the mud master Shaun Simpson, after he sliced his way through the pack and the slop at the 2017 MXGP of Indonesia which was a complete swamp. Shaun has always shined bright in adverse conditions, so we chatted with him about his mentality in these types of races along with where the GP wins places his mindset for 2017.