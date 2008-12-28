Winners' Circle: Pauls Jonass 'It was easy to mistakes because the ruts were so deep'

View as: Slideshow | One Page

​Listen in as Pauls Jonass takes us through his exciting weekend, where he claims his first MX2 GP win by going 1-1 at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar. David Bulmer then asks Pauls about the pressure Benoit Paturel placed on him in the second race, along with his off-season prep and his thoughts going into the new round at Indonesia.

​Pauls Jonass takes us through his first MX2 GP win, as he went 1-1 on the weekend in Qatar. David Bulmer checks in with Pauls about the first win, his excitement, the pressure during the race, and what he expects at the upcoming round in Indonesia. 

Related: Interview MXGP Pauls Jonass Winners' Circle
Interview MXGP Pauls Jonass Winners' Circle
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments