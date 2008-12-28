Winners' Circle: Pauls Jonass 'It was easy to mistakes because the ruts were so deep'
Listen in as Pauls Jonass takes us through his exciting weekend, where he claims his first MX2 GP win by going 1-1 at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar. David Bulmer then asks Pauls about the pressure Benoit Paturel placed on him in the second race, along with his off-season prep and his thoughts going into the new round at Indonesia.
