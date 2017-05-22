Winners' Circle: Antonio Cairoli 'I'm racing to win, not to get fifth or seventh'

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
We catch up with Antonio Cairoli after his 80th MXGP overall win, the Sicilian chats about his approach on the season with his now large points gap, rebounding his career, the race in Germany itself, plus a few words for the recently retired Ryan Dungey.
Hello Vital MX Visitor,
We’re conducting a survey and would appreciate your input. Your answers will help Vital and the MX industry better understand what consumers like you want. Survey results will be used to recognize top brands. Make your voice heard!
Five lucky people will be selected at random to win a Vital MX t-shirt.
Thanks in advance,
The Vital MX Crew
ProbablyDave
5/22/2017 7:57 AM
There's no audio on these slides, by the way.
ML512
5/22/2017 8:45 AM
Weird, not sure why that was happening. Should be fixed now, thanks for the heads up!
ProbablyDave
5/22/2017 8:46 AM
No worries!