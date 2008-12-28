Vital MX Pit Stop: Inside CP Carrillo

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Right around the corner from our office is piston and connecting rod giant CP Carrillo, which is one of our favorite places to stop by and drool during a tour. This go-around, we snagged some photos of what they do and how they do it, then sat down with the crew to discuss exactly that...how it's made, why they do it the way do, and what advantages there are.
Hello Vital MX Visitor,
We’re conducting a survey and would appreciate your input. Your answers will help Vital and the MX industry better understand what consumers like you want. Survey results will be used to recognize top brands. Make your voice heard!
Five lucky people will be selected at random to win a Vital MX t-shirt.
Thanks in advance,
The Vital MX Crew