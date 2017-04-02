It was a pretty easy move for the Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna crew to get Dean Wilson on their bike, since they could get some setup notes from their counterparts at the Red Bull KTM team. Brake pedal, lever setup, gearing, and suspension were a few of the changes. But they said it was an easy transition during the couple days that he got to ride the bike.
Credit: GuyB
