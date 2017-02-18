Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: U.S. Bank Stadium

1 of 41

wide size

Vital MX Pit Bits: U.S. Bank Stadium - Vital MX Pit Bits: Minneapolis - Motocross Pictures - Vital MX

Whoa, the Metrodome's replacement, the U.S. Bank Stadium, is quite an upgrade. Spacious, modern, about half glass on the exterior, it's quite a spectacle. The only downside for the teams and fans is that the pit area is, um...miniscule.

Credit: GuyB
Related: Minneapolis Monster Energy Supercross Supercross 2017 Vital MX Pit Bits
Minneapolis Monster Energy Supercross Supercross 2017 Vital MX Pit Bits
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Vital MX Pit Bits: Minneapolis « Previous

  • C48_4q2a9673
  • C48_4q2a9662
  • C48_4q2a9652
  • C48_4q2a9846
  • C48_4q2a9758
  • C48_4q2a9696
  • C48_4q2a9646
  • C48_4q2a9626
  • C48_4q2a9614
  • C48_4q2a9819
  • C48_4q2a9814
  • C48_4q2a9733
  • C48_4q2a9727
  • C48_4q2a9715
  • C48_guyb0339
  • C48_4q2a9709
  • C48_4q2a9699
  • C48_guyb1033
  • C48_guyb0769
  • C48_guyb0920
  • C48_guyb1214
  • C48_guyb1187
  • C48_guyb1152
  • C48_guyb1109
  • C48_guyb1098
  • C48_guyb1082
  • C48_guyb1074
  • C48_guyb1072
0 comments