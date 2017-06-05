Toggle

Justin Hill

Justin Hill - Vital MX Pit Bits: Las Vegas

The 250 West and East each got a morning press session in the days leading up to the race this weekend. Justin Hill's 1W kit was rocking, from the number, to the butt patch, and number plate. He's racing in the 46 Saturday night, because technically, the 1W still belongs to Cooper Webb.

Credit: GuyB

