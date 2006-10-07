Vital MX Pit Bits: Tom White Tribute

One of the coolest things we've seen in a while was a surprise tribute for Tom White at Glen Helen on Friday night. He thought he was coming out to introduce a Movie Night viewing of On Any Sunday. Some of his family and old friends from White Bros. had other ideas. Tom's an amazing human, and has had a huge impact at Glen Helen over the years, and as you see on the pillar, some of it includes the World Vet MX races, where he annually inducted riders into the Walk of Fame at Glen Helen. He's a historian, a great storyteller, and a lifelong fan of the sport. We're sorry to hear that he's ill with cancer (you can read more here in this great story from the L.A. Times), but we can say that the sport is a better place due to Tom.



Credit: GuyB