Malcolm Stewart

Some of you might remember the RM 250 that was built for James Stewart. Well, it's been repackaged with Seven graphics and Malcolm's number, along with a new FMF pipe. It made it to Atlanta as a display bike, and for those asking, no, Malcolm's not racing it. He's still on his 450.
