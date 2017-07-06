Dive in with us as we wander the pits of the 2017 Sugo round of the All-Japan National Motocross series! In the land of the rising sun and practically the home of dirtbikes, we find some of the most trick machines raced in the dirt. Dig through the latest from Suzuki, Yamaha, Honda, and Kawasaki...with even a little appearance by KTM. It's long, so enjoy!

Credit: Michael "ML512" Lindsay