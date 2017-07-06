Dive in with us as we wander the pits of the 2017 Sugo round of the All-Japan National Motocross series! In the land of the rising sun and practically the home of dirtbikes, we find some of the most trick machines raced in the dirt. Dig through the latest from Suzuki, Yamaha, Honda, and Kawasaki...with even a little appearance by KTM. It's long, so enjoy!
Credit: Michael "ML512" Lindsay
mxb2
6/7/2017 6:37 AM
Awesome, info, photos,. Thanks
Markus123
6/7/2017 3:59 AM
Very nice photos and informations. I assume this was one hell of trip.
Thanks for your work!
P.S. Where was this all new Honda CRF250R with electric start, two camshafts, two headers coming out of the cylinder head and so on? Kind of Samuele Bernardini's factory TM 250 FI in the GPs with the two headers.
(Pictures can be found on Transworld MX)
ML512
6/7/2017 8:34 AM
If you go to the Honda CRF250R slide from Narita's team, you'll see I stated that it wasn't at the race. That was a one-off showing with a retired HRC test rider onboard.