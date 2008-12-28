Vital MX Pit Bits: Qatar - Losail International Circuit

The first round of the 2017 MXGP series, held on the infield of the Losail International Circuit in Qatar. Because of this, the teams are working out of the MotoGP race garages and have shipped everything in. So sound testing was being done out on the start/finish are of the circuit.
Credit: David Bulmer
13480
ML512
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all
12/28/08
415
40
1360
655
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup
264
6703
1
73
Vital MX Pit Bits: 2017 MXGP of Qatar 0 of 28