TM's are already drool worthy but make that a 125 and it's even better...Doma pipes, KYB forks, and their own in-house shock.
Credit: David Bulmer
13480
ML512
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all
12/28/08
371
46
1821
562
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup
301
7241
1
78
Vital MX Pit Bits: 2017 MXGP of France 0 of 32 « Previous Next »
Markus123
5/31/2017 3:29 PM
Thanks for the pics Bulmer!
GD2
5/31/2017 8:32 AM
Damn...