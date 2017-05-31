Toggle

Pit Bits: MXGP of France - TM 125

TM's are already drool worthy but make that a 125 and it's even better...Doma pipes, KYB forks, and their own in-house shock.

Credit: David Bulmer
  • Markus123

    5/31/2017 3:29 PM

    Thanks for the pics Bulmer!

  • GD2

    5/31/2017 8:32 AM

    Damn...