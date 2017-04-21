Tristan Charboneau: American Abroad

- Home
After running our One Lap feature for us at the MXGP of Trentino (which you can see here) we chatted with Tristan Charboneau about his move to Europe to compete in EMX250 with the Bud Racing team, what he thinks of the racing and surroundings so far, along with his goals.
MxKing809
4/21/2017 11:26 AM
What about his American teammate who's beating him in both points championships? No press for him?
ML512
4/21/2017 12:54 PM
This was an extra interview that was piggy-backed off our One Lap interview. I'm sure at some point this season we'll get something with Marshall. Also, Tristan's point standings were affected by the DNQ in the French Championship and a bike malfunction at the opening EMX250 race in Trentino.
powertrip456
4/21/2017 6:53 PM
It's ok, ML. But don't forget Marshal's had his own issues. I'm biased as hell, but he's underrated. Just talk to him, he's a great dude.
powertrip456
4/21/2017 6:46 PM
I was about to get at the same point....