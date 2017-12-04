Toggle

The tribute to Chris and Cody Gragg had everyone's emotions running high. The send-off for the father and son killed tragically on their way to the last round was somber, and a pinned starting grid of 298 riders sent them off in GNCC style.

Credit: Ken Hill
Steele Creek GNCC

