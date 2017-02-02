Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 Team

Representing Husqvarna aboard FC 250 bikes in the MX2 division is Thomas Covington (USA), Conrad Mewse (GBR) and 2016 EMX250 European Motocross Champion Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN).
Credit: Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna
64
GuyB
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all
07/10/06
9250
3559
44273
1238
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/setup
2026
26078
37
2
Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna’s MX2 Squad 0 of 22