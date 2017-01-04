Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: April Fool's!

1 of 46

wide size

Vital MX Pit Bits: April Fool's! - Pit Bits: St. Louis - Motocross Pictures - Vital MX

Here's the track map that photographers and teams were issued this week. Suprise! It's a mirror image of what it was supposed to be. Originally, there were three tracks this season with right-hand turns. After listening to feedback from the riders, all three were flopped so that they made for left-hand turns instead.

Credit: GuyB
Related: Monster Energy Supercross St. Louis Supercross 2017 Vital MX Pit Bits
Monster Energy Supercross St. Louis Supercross 2017 Vital MX Pit Bits
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Pit Bits: St. Louis « Previous

  • C48_4q2a3623
  • C48_4q2a3593
  • C48_4q2a3608
  • C48_4q2a3612
  • C48_4q2a3620
  • C48_4q2a3654
  • C48_guyb0536
  • C48_4q2a3720
  • C48_4q2a3683
  • C48_4q2a3648
  • C48_4q2a3645
  • C48_4q2a3629
  • C48_guyb0020
  • C48_guyb0026
  • C48_guyb0051
  • C48_guyb0032
  • C48_4q2a3642
  • C48_4q2a3663
  • C48_4q2a3657
  • C48_4q2a3728
  • C48_4q2a3665
  • C48_guyb0568
  • C48_guyb0641
  • C48_guyb0518
  • C48_4q2a3650
  • C48_guyb0495
  • C48_guyb0484
  • C48_guyb0438
0 comments