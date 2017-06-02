Photo Blast: Oakland 250 Heat One Start

Ready to go racing in Oakland? Let's do it! Dan Reardon (Yamalube Star Racing Yamaha) and AJ Catanzaro (Blue Buffalo/Slater Skins/Yamaha) got the early jump in this one. Austin Forkner (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) wadded himself up not long after this.
Credit: GuyB
64
GuyB
http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all
07/10/06
9250
3559
44372
1227
http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/setup
2028
26091
37
2
Photo Blast: Oakland 0 of 51 « Previous Next »