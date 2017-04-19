Toggle

Jeffrey Herlings 1

Jeffrey Herlings - Photo Blast: 2017 MXGP of Trentino - Motocross Pictures - Vital MX

Finally, we got to see a little of what Jeffrey Herlings is capable of as he came third in the moto two. With Valkensward next weekend, is this the confidence boost he needs to maintain his unbeaten record at that sand track?

Credit: David Bulmer
MXGP of Trentino
  • Slosh 112

    4/19/2017 12:54 AM

    He was 4th in moto 2