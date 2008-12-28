Toggle

Photo Blast: 2017 MXGP of Indonesia - The Mud

Tim Gajser and many others found the mud on Indonesia to be quite the problem. So much so that the MXGP class only raced one moto at the event, while MX2 and WMX were able to finish both of their races.

Credit: David Bulmer
