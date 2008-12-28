Toggle

Photo Blast: 2017 MXGP of Germany - Jeffrey Herlings and Antonio Cairoli

We finally got to see the two biggest champions in MXGP motocross come together on the track. Herlings won the first war, but the battle was taken by Cairoli who maintained his 84 point lead over the rookie.

Credit: David Bulmer

