​It's been a long road back for Adam Cianciarulo, after nearly winning a 250 Supercross championship his AMA National run has been a bit up and down. While the qualifying times have definitely been at the top, the motos are a bit of a mix. We caught up with AC at the latest KXF intro to just ask him what his thoughts are on his year and what it'll take to change things for the final few races of 2017.