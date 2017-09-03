KJSC: Making The Show In Toronto
After losing ten bikes to thieves in Atlanta, what did it take for the KTM Junior Supercross Challenge crew to make sure 15 kids weren't disappointed in Toronto? Teamwork, and some great sponsors. Listen in.
1 comment
ledger
3/9/2017 7:24 PM
Wow ! I honestly forgot about all those bike's getting stolen, what a shame, but I'll never forget about the folk's in the industry that worked together to get the bike's on the gate for these kid's. Impressive.