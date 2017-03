During a visit to Ricky Carmichael's Goat Farm, we found Arenacross title favorites Gavin Faith and Jace Owen pounding out laps together, training hard...and laughing it up to our surprise. After chatting with them for a bit, we learned they weren't just training with each other week-in and week-out, they're also roommates! So we say down with the two rivals to see how the year is treating each of them.