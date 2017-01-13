First Look: Shift Blue Label and the Fox Moto-X Lab

​Listen in as we chat with Dave Durham, Fox's Creative Director, about their big news to kick off 2017. This being the launch of the Fox Moto-X Lab and that Ken Roczen would be the first athlete to run under this new arm, along with introduction of Shift's Blue Label line of gear and Roczen's subsequent switch to Shift of the new year.

​One of the biggest newsbreaks before Anaheim 1 was the announcement that Ken Roczen would be switching to Shift for 2017. While Shift is owned by Fox, this isn't an out-of-the-world change for Ken but still different. Even more different was the announcement of the gear Roczen would be wearing, the Blue Label, the most high-end gear to ever come from Fox or Shift. All this culminated from the launch of the Moto-X Lab, a new design and creative team within the headquarters to serve both brands ad their athletes.