First Look: Shift Blue Label and the Fox Moto-X Lab
Listen in as we chat with Dave Durham, Fox's Creative Director, about their big news to kick off 2017. This being the launch of the Fox Moto-X Lab and that Ken Roczen would be the first athlete to run under this new arm, along with introduction of Shift's Blue Label line of gear and Roczen's subsequent switch to Shift of the new year.
Create New Tag
1 comment
Ridelow
1/13/2017 1:13 PM
I hate the marketing lingo. If your material dont have lungs, it does not breathe.. it ventilates..
Apart from that, looking forward to seeing more, Always liked shift!