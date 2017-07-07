First Look: 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450X

Next Photo: "→ (right arrow)

Vital MX: With the big news out of the way (the 2018 RM-Z450), Suzuki has now dropped the remainder of their motocross and off-road motorcycle lineup. Featured below in the next few slides are Suzuki's '18 RM-Z450X, RM-Z250 and RM85. For the new year, Suzuki is bringing back their 450 trail bike, featuring the venerable chassis of the older motocross model, twin-chamber Showa spring forks, electric start, trail lights and more. The RM-Z250 holds over with the same changes from two years ago, with a host of engine updates and KYB PSF2 forks. Lastly, the ole RM85 continues to plug away with a visual update.





Suzuki Press Release: 2018 Suzuki RMX450Z

Powerful, torquey fuel-injected 449cc engine. Slim, aggressively styled chassis and bodywork. Electric starter. Full-function, two-mode instrument cluster. Enduro lighting. Additional chassis protection. Sharing core technologies with Suzuki’s Championship-winning open-class RM-Z450, the RMX450Z rewrites the rules for serious trail riders.

Key Features

Fuel-injected engine is based on Suzuki's winning open-class motocrosser; the RM-Z450

The RMX450Z is EPA Emissions and California Green-sticker compliant.

Trail-ready features include an electric starter powered by a compact battery (plus kick-start back-up), a coolant reservoir tank and an engine protector plate.

Enduro-ready, full-function instrument cluster includes a low fuel level warning light.

The airbox features a hinged lid for quick air-filter maintenance.

Aluminum alloy twin-spar frame with high-performance SHOWA fork and piggyback-reservoir style rear shock.

Competition-developed seat and slim bodywork creates a controllable, ergonomic riding position.

New for 2018, the racing-inspired bodywork and graphics includes a sturdy steering stem that is anodized black, complementing the gold fork leg finish.

Black anodized EXCEL aluminum rims are ready to withstand rugged off-road conditions.

Engine Features

449cc 4-stroke, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected DOHC powerplant is based on the high-performance and reliable RM-Z450.

Minimal differences as compared to the RM-Z450 motocross engine includes a modified inlet tract and revised cam profiles to increase low and mid-rpm power.

The compact aluminum cylinder is finished with Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM) coating for durability, light weight and efficient heat transfer.

A larger magneto-generator is fitted to charge the battery and power the lights. The increased mass also aids traction.

Advanced fuel-injection system makes for extra-smooth power delivery, high fuel efficiency, and superb reliability.

The airbox features a hinged lid for quick air-filter maintenance and better protection from debris.

The coolant reservoir tank has a specially located filler cap for easy access.

Transmission Features

Strong 5-speed transmission with wide gear ratios and primary/final drive ratios selected to suit various situations from steep trails to open terrain.

Chassis Features

The aluminum-alloy twin-spar frame combines cast and extruded sections to achieve low weight with high rigidity and durability.

RM-Z450-derived trail-ready suspension uses high-performance SHOWA forks with full adjustability.

Aluminum, link-style swingarm is descended from the RM-Z line and uses a fully adjustable SHOWA piggyback-reservoir style rear shock.

Rear suspension linkage geometry combines the RM-Z series' renowned turning-on-rails abilities with optimized handling performance for trail rides.

Race-inspired waved disc rotors are mounted to black EXCEL aluminum rims with stainless steel spokes.

High-impact, black plastic fork leg, plus rear brake rotor and caliper protectors shield these components from trail obstacles.

The standard Renthal Fatbar is stronger and reduces vibration better than conventional aluminum handlebars.

Bright 35W headlight is smoothly incorporated into the front number plate.

Trim, low-draw LED taillight is neatly tucked under the lip of the rear fender.

The full-function, dual (sport/standard) mode instrument cluster is in a durable, ultra-compact housing.

Sport mode simply shows timer, tripmeter, average speed and tire-diameter correction (to reduce information during spirited riding or competition).

Standard mode also shows speed, time, two trip lengths and voltage.

The instrument’s integrated tire diameter calculator allows precise fine tuning for different tires to ensure accuracy of the speed and distance displays.

Champion Yellow bodywork (including a yellow rear fender) with race team-inspired graphics package.

Gripper seat, with projected cross-shaped patterns on its blue top surface, aids rider control.

Specifications

BASE MSRP: $8,999

Engine

Engine: 449cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC

Bore/Stroke: 96.0 x 62.1 mm (3.78 x 2.40 in.)

Compression Ratio: 11.6: 1

Fuel System: Fuel Injection, 41mm throttle body

Starter: Electric with back-up kick starter

Lubrication: Semi-dry sump

Drive Train

Clutch: Wet multi-plate

Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh

Final Drive: Chain, DID 520MXV, 114 links

Chassis

Front Suspension: Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable damping force

Rear Suspension: Link type, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable spring preload & damping force

Front Brake: Disc brake, single rotor

Rear Brake: Disc brake, single rotor

Fron Tire: 80/100-21 M/C 51M, tube type

Rear Tire: 110/90-18 M/C 64M, tube type

Fuel Tank Capacity: 6.2 L (1.6 US gallons)

Color: Championship Yellow with black/blue accents

Electrical

Ignition: Electronic Ignition (CDI)

Spark Plug: NGK CR8EIB-10

Headlight: 12V 35W

Tail light: LED

Dimensions

Overall Length: 2185 mm (86.0 in.)

Overall Width: 840 mm (33.1 in.)

Overall Height: 1265 mm (49.8 in.)

Wheelbase: 1485 mm (58.5 in)

Ground Clearance: 320 mm (12.6 in)

Seat Height: 950 mm (37.4 in)

Curb Weight: 123.5 kg (272 lbs.)

Warranty

Warranty: 6 month unlimited mileage limited warranty

Extensions: Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP)