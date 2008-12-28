Toggle

First Look: 2017 Suzuki World MXGP Team

1 of 17

wide size

First Look: 2017 Suzuki World MXGP Team - First Look: 2017 Suzuki World MXGP Team - Motocross Pictures - Vital MX

Take a closer look Stefan Everts' 2017 World MXGP Team lineup of veteran Kevin Strijbos and young gun Arminas Jasikonis, along with the surprise 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450WS they will be competing on.

Credit: Suzuki World Racing

First Look: 2017 Suzuki World MXGP Team

  • C48_fistlookrmzmxgpa
  • C48_2017_mxgp_photoshoot_strijbos_studio4
  • C48_2017_mxgp_photoshoot_strijbos_rmz4506
  • C48_2017_mxgp_photoshoot_strijbos_rmz4505
  • C48_2017_mxgp_photoshoot_kevin_strijbos20
  • C48_2017_mxgp_photoshoot_kevin_strijbos16
  • C48_2017_mxgp_photoshoot_kevin_strijbos1
  • C48_2017_mxgp_photoshoot_kevin_strijbos9
  • C48_2017_mxgp_photoshoot_jasikonis_studio4
  • C48_2017_mxgp_photoshoot_jasikonis_rmz4504
  • C48_2017_mxgp_photoshoot_jasikonis_rmz4503
  • C48_2017_mxgp_photoshoot_jasikonis_rmz4502
  • C48_2017_mxgp_photoshoot_arminas_jasikonis27
  • C48_2017_mxgp_photoshoot_arminas_jasikonis20
  • C48_2017_mxgp_photoshoot_arminas_jasikonis24
  • C48_2017_mxgp_photoshoot_arminas_jasikonis15
  • C48_2017_mxgp_photoshoot_arminas_jasikonis3
0 comments