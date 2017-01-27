From left to right: Michele Cervellin (MX2), Tim Gajser (MXGP), Evgeny Bobryshev (MXGP), and Chihiro Notsuka (MX2).

Team Press Release below:

Team HRC kick-start 2017 MXGP season and title-defense campaign

Team HRC put the final touches to their preparation for the 2017 FIM Motocross World Championship assault with the first official pre-season test of 2017 in Sardinia. Having secured a clean sweep of titles in 2016, the reigning World Champions are set for an all-out title defence in what is set to be an MXGP battle royale.

In a change to the 2017, as announced at EICMA last November, Team HRC – MXGP will field World Champion Tim Gajser #243 and Evgeny Bobryshev #777, who will be in his 7th year with Honda, on a pair of factory Honda CRF450RW machines.

The relationship between HRC and Fox Racing has grown this year as Gajser will now join Bobryshev in being head–to–toe in Fox. He will be wearing the newly developed V3 Helmet and Fox air defence goggles which is a first for the brand. HRC MXGP also welcomes Pirelli and Yoshimura to the team as well as continuing its relationship with Motul and Omec for 2017.

The all-new 2017 CRF450RW starts the new season with enviable pedigree – Gajser took its first moto victory at the SMX Riders’ and Manufacturers’ Cup event at the end of last year, and in America new-signing Ken Roczen took early domination in the AMA Supercross series.

Honda Racing Corporation also welcome two new faces to the MX2 team with Michele Cervellin #747 and Chihiro Notsuka #28 on a pair of factory Team HRC – MX2 Honda CRF250RW machines.

The team have been in Sardinia this week riding a variety of tracks and will finish off the week with the first round of the Italian championship in Riola.

The MXGP season kicks off at Losail next month in Qatar on the 24th-25th of February, under the floodlights of the only night race of the year.