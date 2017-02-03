First Look: 2017 Fox Flexair 2.0
It's been just under two years since Fox released their newest flagship line of gear, the Flexiar. Today we caught up with Fox's Marketing Manager, Kobi Iseri, to go over their "2.0" version of the gear. Listen in to learn about the new gear and the big changes, namely to the pants.
3 comments
Mini Elsinore
3/2/2017 9:13 PM
Gear looks good. Tundra not so much.
PTshox
3/2/2017 7:52 PM
Jesus Pete FOX. WTF are you thinking? This is FUGLY.
ML512
3/2/2017 7:58 PM
Pete Fox has been at Yeezy for 14 months now, not Fox. Secondly, I loved it when I unboxed it this morning and their internals orders have been completely sold out to dealers/retailers. Different folks, different tastes.